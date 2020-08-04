Regarding Joshua Smith’s July 25 column on the upcoming school year, I found its condescending tone offensive, the attempts at cleverness weak and sophomoric, and the repeated use of the scolding phrase “don’t tell me” insulting.
Give people more credit — I know of no one that is asking for a something that “resembles a traditional school day.” The majority of parents are asking for help and also believe that there are many solutions that should be considered, and since we’re all paying the school system to provide a service, what most of us are asking is that they work hard to come up with a way they can fulfill their purpose in the safest and most effective way. If this were a private business, paid to deliver, they would be obligated to find a workable solution (Charter and private schools throughout Maryland are doing just that). Instead Mr. Smith’s solution is to throw it back to the parents.
So while we actually may agree that there is no solution to any problem involving our children that’s risk free, Mr. Smith wants to stop all thought about potential solutions. He’s concluded the debate is over so we should stop looking for remedies and resign ourselves to his solution; “kids should not be sent back to school in any capacity other than one where they can sit in front of a device at home.” That is his conclusion, and that’s that.
To make that point clearer let’s look at some things he says he doesn’t want to listen to or talk about, using his own words:
Don’t tell me, “Kids need to be in school!”
Don’t tell me, “Kids don’t get or transmit the coronavirus!”
Don’t tell me, “My kids are missing out on valuable socialization while stuck at home!”
All of these things he doesn’t want to talk about sound like legitimate concerns to me. So, instead of telling us what not to talk about, how about calling for a deep and meaningful exploration of what we can do to respond in the best possible way for our kids in a time that challenges us all to find a new way to achieve. How about trying to work together on a community-based solution to address some of the things he doesn’t want to talk about. Instead he’s throwing up his hands and telling everyone it’s useless. Stay home.
This one is complex and risky, and needs a call-to-arms for us all to raise our sights, dig in, and find real-world solutions. Mocking people you disagree with and suppressing discussion isn’t helpful and it certainly isn’t journalism.
(6) comments
Sounds like you are upset because you are losing a baby sitter. You can get one and if you want to send your child to school there are private and parochial schools.
This letter was written by someone I would call a "snowflake". Whining and complaining about nothing and failing to give a good solution to a problem.
[thumbup][thumbup]
"Instead he’s throwing up his hands and telling everyone it’s useless. Stay home." PS (1) Nothing has changed. We are still at peril, so to me this seemed like good advice and (2) he's a columnist. Obeying him is truly optional.
@Dwasserba
I loved this comment ^^^^ who says you need to obey a columnist, I guess Joshua didn't realize he has such power that he could people to obey him...lol
People take things so literal it's like they have lost all their critical thinking skills, then again we did elect Trump so yeah people have lost all of their critical thinking skills..lol
Huh. But you must admit the graphic that goes with his column (giant head) is quite arresting? Usually he's funny but this subject is not.
