I was six months pregnant with my oldest daughter when the shooting at Sandy Hook occurred. I was beyond emotional, sad and heartbroken for the families that would never again welcome their young children home from school. I wondered what kind of world I was bringing my child into, where our society (and elected officials) would allow this violence to go unchecked. Unaddressed.
Last week, I stood at the Frederick courthouse, honoring and remembering the victims senselessly killed by a white supremacist in Buffalo, shortly after learning about the school shooting and significant loss of promising lives of children and educators in Uvalde. My heart was aching — and continues to ache — for the families, for our schools, and for our communities so deeply affected by gun violence.
There is not just one single magic answer to address school and gun violence. There is not just one approach to increase school safety for our educators and our students. But the No. 1 priority of the board of education must be to develop policies and practices to return our children home safely at the end of each school day or school event. School resource officers cannot be our only solution — police force responses were inadequate in the Uvalde and Parkland school shootings. Our children are hurting and need opportunities to build connections to their community. We will not arm our teachers with guns — instead, let’s arm them and our schools with the resources they need to truly support students: smaller class sizes, adequate classroom supplies, more social workers, restorative practices, authentic social-emotional learning programs, more club/athletic activities at all grade levels, and bullying/harassment policies that encourage accountability and put relationships first. Schools can and should partner with local organizations, such as Moms Demand Action, to educate families about safe gun storage practices, and to push for common sense gun safety laws. Schools can and should continue to partner with agencies and programs to adequately address mental health needs.
It takes a village to raise a child. I would prefer my village to engage the whole health of our children by surrounding them with caring adults trained to address the trauma our young people are living through. Let’s address the current world our children are living in, and provide the resources our kids and school communities need to thrive.
rae gallagher
New Market
The Buffalo shooter was a file racist. Authoritarian leftist and and eco terrorist are his words describing himself. in other words. a new age progressive democrat. Soft targets need to be hardened with turnstiles and metal detectors. A return to the old days is unlikely do to the moral decay of our society brought on by the anything goes movement.
Well done, Ms. Gallagher.
