“Our public schools have been taken over by radical left maniacs,” according to a Trump campaign video cited by a columnist in the Feb. 16 News-Post (“Why U.S. schools are getting more political”).
I was a radical left maniac teacher for 14 years, though not the “pink-haired communist” Trump warned about. I must have been ahead of my time, because I left while George W. Bush was still president. My hair was already gray.
Our 45th president also wants to cut federal funding for schools that teach “critical race theory, gender ideology or other inappropriate ... content.”
Now, what might that vague and misinformed wording mean? Could it include the books that failed school-board candidate Cindy Rose finds offensive, and wants pulled from school libraries?
Where does her slate-mate, school board member Nancy Allen, stand? As a candidate she identified classroom “pornography” as a major problem.
FCPS has a 59-person committee tasked with considering Rose’s formal complaint, in closed meetings. It is following procedures designed for smaller and more civil disagreements.
Here is I what I think: No, school libraries are not infested with pornography. And few educators choose books — or anything — to “indoctrinate” kids.
One thing I learned as a teacher: They are all “our babies.” Black and brown children need to see themselves in books, so do gay, trans, and any other child whose gender doesn’t fit into Rose’s way of thinking.
“Critical race theory” is a topic taught in some law schools. It has become politician-code for anything recognizing that we have a “race” problem larger than a few rotten apples.
The last school board was proud to approve an optional Black and African American Studies elective for high school seniors. That’s because it is easy to congratulate yourself when you take the smallest possible step in the right direction.
Black history only exists because “we” left it out of American (and World) History all these years; it’s still a struggle. The same is true for a person’s “sexuality.”
Freedom? Liberty? For all.
And good luck to the 59 brave souls who must now adjudicate the work of teachers, administrators, librarians and school boards.
Mr. Wolinky,
I commend you for writing and expressing your opinion. By classifying yourself as radical left you define your position and subjective mindset.
Since you left teaching our country has gone through some radical changes. When you were a teacher DOMA was enacted and was the law of the land.
It would be interesting to know if you feel that the state system of education is better equipped to form. a child's perspective on sexuality and morality than the parents of the child. That is the underlying question.
