Isn't it interesting that in the Feb. 18 issue of The Frederick News-Post we are bombarded by the Republican representatives as to how important it is to have school resource officers in the Frederick County Public Schools. These are members of the same political party as those who caused death and destruction in our national Capitol. Now, they are back trying to tell us how important law enforcement is in our schools.
Most educators would appreciate having more teachers and more specialists to make the school environment more productive, rather than a law enforcement officer walking the halls who functions as someone to break up fights. Teachers would appreciate help in having capable staff to avoid fights from occurring rather than closing the door after the horse has left.
I suspect that these so-called representatives, would sing a different song if the sheriff were not of their party. They do seem to talk differently about deputies than they do teachers. Do you think they really care?
