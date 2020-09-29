I agree with Lynn Courchesne’s letter (Carroll Creek is a natural beauty, Sept. 24) regarding the kinetic sculptures that have been put on display in the creek.
When I first heard of them, I thought they would make an interesting addition to the creek. Alas, I find I am of the opinion that while I find them interesting and pleasant to look at, to me, they seem out of place. They just don’t seem to “go” with the water in the creek. A connection between the two is just not there. The plants are so lovely and natural and seem to have always been there. I agree the sculptures would show to better advantage on solid land, with grass around them. There are quite a few spots for them along the creek between East and Patrick streets, the newest addition to the park, which is as lovely as the upper area nearer to Market Street. With its fountains and magnificent brick work, and wonderful historic building restorations, that area is just as wonderful as the earlier part of the park.
Have we forgotten the plants were Dr. Peter Kremer’s solution to the horrid odor and green algae that pervaded the creek every summer? Many chemicals were used to correct that problem, to no avail, until Dr. Kremers had a thought, a solution to clean up the water. To plant some water lilies and other water plants in the creek. What a great idea. So simple, cost saving, and it works. A lot of money had been spent to control that odor and algae, but now the problem was solved, thanks to Dr. Kremers. With much work and effort of the good doctor and his team of volunteers, plants and fish now inhabit those clean waters. It is similar to having our own Frederick water garden, as Monet had his own, in Giverny, France.
I heard someone saying, “it is a shame those big plants are getting in the way of the sculptures.” May I say I think they have it backwards, the sculptures are getting in the way of those big plants. Those big plants bring much joy to those who enjoy strolling along the creek, and it would be a shame to have those beautiful plants removed or lessened in any way, to make room for something not good for the water, even though that something may be equally as beautiful.
Agree! The creek is becoming an eyesore again because of all the extra things being added. However, if you look at where the objects are being placed, you will see that there is an ulterior motive.
