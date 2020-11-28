This is in response to the Associated Press article “Catholics divided as bishops examine Biden’s abortion stance” that appeared on Nov. 19. The bishops have a dilemma. Catastrophe of major proportions might be more like it.
Organized Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Evangelicals, include any group you like, as a general rule, lack credibility. Hypocrisy abounds, saying and doing are two different dimensions.
I do not believe that President-elect Joe Biden believes in abortion. He represents Americans who believe in abortion and have mandated that he carry out the law. I am sure this is a terrible burden on him.
What I would like to see is that organized religion (not the good people of faith that live by their creed and practice what they preach) be more willing to stand up to offenses committed by all politicians.
What about the commandments to feed the hungry, cloth the naked, love thy brother and sister as thyself, provide for the common good? Why are children having to be fed at school and people on the bread line? Where is the federal government?
Why today, as I write this, is the U.S. Treasury withdrawing millions of dollars away from helping small businesses? Why is the present administration jailing children and separating them from their parents? Why is the case before the Supreme Court attempting to take health care away from 22 million citizens? Why are big corporations not paying taxes, and people are being evicted and hungry because the federal government isn’t properly funding itself?
The ALICE report here in Frederick County spells it out in black and white. Where is the humanity, never mind the religion?
William Dolan
Mount Airy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.