Recent articles in The Frederick News-Post reported on an imperious Amazon attempt to favor the county with data centers. Subsequent letters by Dylan Diggs and Gerald Buhi commented on the dollar “loss” to the county.
County officials have remained silent regarding crucial details, and so we only hear what Amazon wants us to hear. It leaves county citizens unable to accurately judge whether the project would be good or bad for us. This is the corrosive nature of secret proceedings. They can be so restrictive that, as in this case, county officials won’t even acknowledge they were seriously discussing data center plans with Amazon.
County officials should carefully consider entering secret discussions. In my view, it should be avoided. It lets the other side, such as Amazon, hold all the winning cards; officials have their hands tied; and citizens are kept in the dark and get played for suckers.
Nicholas Carrera
Frederick
