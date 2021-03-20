If we were to secure our borders, then human traffickers would not be able to smuggle unaccompanied children into our nation.
People would not drown in the Rio Grande trying to enter the United States. The flow of illegal drugs into our country would be cut off. Our elected officials could focus on helping U.S. citizens first, legal foreign residents second and everyone else third.
(6) comments
Too many already can't identify "an American citizen" when they see one, insulting them daily. "No, really, where are you *from*?" - after someone has already said, "Frederick" - is not an appropriate follow-up question. Ever. Make a note.
Trump said the wall was completed. What more is needed?
Pelosi stated that the border is under control. She was so adamant that she was waving both arms in circles instead of just her right one.
If it were under control, wouldn't they be allowing the media in to see for themselves instead of banning them from their "kids in cages: facilities? If it were under control, why has Hidin' Biden' slapped a gag order on the Border Patrol and ordered them not to talk to the media?
Hidin' Biden's administration is anything but transparent as he promised.
If he's "too busy" to take Putin up on his live phone conversation offer, he certainly has to "too busy" to be transparent, wouldn't ya say? I mean, being transparent takes up a lot more time then a simple phone call that would make him the laughing stock of the world.
I think he's already achieved the "laughing stock" goal. The Dims must be so proud. So proud that some of the Dims in the House want to take away the nuclear football. They'll give him some board games and a record player instead.
Have you seen Don Jr's. video "It wasn't the wind folks?" [lol][lol][lol]
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1372982815109840898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1372982815109840898%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fpolitics%2Fbiden-comment-mocking-trump-walking-president-stumbles-air-force-one
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.