A recent item in The Frederick News-Post from the Baltimore Sun reports that more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been “wasted.” The report did not give the reasons, only the possibilities of early expiration dates, temperature requirements and more.
Investigative reporters should follow up to learn the specific causes of such waste in each location, and who was responsible.
This seems to this reader to be more than a bottom of Page 3 item. It’s a serious health matter affecting the general public. I hope there will be a follow-up story.
W.N.Butler
Frederick
