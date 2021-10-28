After approximately 735,000 COVID deaths in the United States (4.94 million worldwide) and a very serious threat to the lives of our children, our most treasured citizens, what does it say about the integrity of those who refuse to get inoculated against this virus — BUT — will accept money to do so? (Please spare me any rebuttals unless they are verifiable religious and verifiable health situations).
And, what does it say about the integrity and wisdom of leadership of our local government to even put forth this ill-advised proposal to offer a financial incentive for employees to get the vaccine? No need to repeat all the reasons why we all should protect ourselves, protect the vulnerable, etc. etc.
Apparently all these logical, love thy neighbor as thy self facts were disregarded. Yet, without being a fortune-teller, I predict that “conscientious objectors” will suddenly see the light and cave for cold hard cash. Shame on all those who do.
Shame on our local leaders for putting forth this integrity dimensioning proposal. Beside the arrogant misuse of tax dollars, be they local, state, or federal, our local government is creating an environment wherein an “incentive,” which I define as a motivation to do something good, is now a reward for selfishness. Is this the workforce we want to build? If this incentive is forced upon employees, I challenge them to maintain their standards and donate the money to their favorite charity. Now, that is integrity.
Carole M. Kirby
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.