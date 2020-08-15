The article on Aug. 6 about “Creating for a Cause” was very interesting. Mr. Mercer states he uses temporary chalk or water-based spray paint to create his political graffiti.
He said that he has been visited by the police who let him continue after he shows them it is not permanent. I wonder, if someone were to go downtown and start painting “TRUMP 2020” with water-based paint, would it be OK, or would they be arrested?
Both are “political” statements. For those of you that say the Trump graffiti would offend you, the graffiti Mr. Mercer is painting is very offensive. The symbols of the fist he is using is like the those the communists, fascists and Marxists use.
I also didn’t know that as long as the paint that is used is water based and not permanent it is OK to vandalize public property with offensive statements or other symbols.
Maybe the mayor and aldermen can enlighten the citizens of the city why it is OK for one person to put up political statements and offensive symbols and not be charged with a crime.
I’m sure if someone were to paint rebel flags on the walls downtown the liberals, including our elected officials, would be demanding that person be arrested. So, if Mr. Mercer is not charged, then I assume it is alright for everyone else to do the same. I’ll be waiting to see how our elected officials respond. All the evidence that is needed is in your paper.
Bradley Baxter
Frederick
“ The symbols of the fist he is using is like the those the communists, fascists and Marxists use.” Trump has routinely raised his fist in the same manner at rallies and political events. Where you offended then?://www.google.com/search?q=trump+worh+fist+raised+at+rally&rlz=1CDGOYI_enUS894US895&oq=trump+worh+fist+raised+at+rally&aqs=chrome..69i57.16574j0j7&hl=en-US&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#imgrc=54pEL98ggvb_cM
Graffiti is graffiti. It does not change because of one's political beliefs. Definition of graffiti per google search: "Graffiti or 'tagging' is a form of vandalism. Most people see graffiti as an eyesore and its presence increases people's fears that other crime is common in the area. Defacing property with graffiti is anti-social behaviour and punishable by law.". Enforce the laws equally, that should be everyone's objective.
@tonyc51
Here is the problem. You are intentionally building a strawman here in conflating the artist with a vandal. I know you are doing it intentionally because you don't like the content.
The artist said that he was welcomed to put the art by the businesses, but of course you are going to intentionally ignore that fact because the truth has a well-known liberal bias.
Look at the original article, he was painting on city sidewalks too, not just on private businesses. How do you justify that? (This ought to be good.[lol])
Go give it a shot, Brad. Go downtown with some chalk and draw a rebel flag somewhere and check out your theory. Maybe then you would have something more substantial to whine about.
@Thewheelone
At this point it has become crystal clear that those who want to fly the loser flag don't really care about heritage and that the heritage claim was just a sheath for their outward hatred and racism.
Just as ignorance is your sheath for your own outward hatred and prejudices.
Oh God, a Trump addict!
Seriously Dick, that's all you got out of this article? Boy, Trump's ingrained in your head just as badly as I am in fido's. And that's sad, really sad.
I always find it very interesting and telling when people try to compare a movement about respecting people's humanity to one whose primary purpose was to enslave them. Its almost as if the author is intentionally trying them as being on the same spectrum where being morally repugnant is exactly the opposite of not being morally repugnant. Bravo author... Bravo
[thumbup[thumbup]
For someone who claims to be soooooooo highly intelligent, you're both totally ignorant, and clueless, of the point this letter writer is trying to make. Sure, he used the battle flag for an example, but that's all his reference to it was, an EXAMPLE of another type of graffiti. So what if someone were to go about town and paint "Blue Lives Matter" all around. Or, as he suggested, "Trump 2020" or any other kind of political statement for that matter? And, personally, I agree that the fist symbol the vandal is using does resemble those that the communists, fascists and Marxists use, and I find that highly offensive. But, then again, I'm sure a socialist such as yourself is right in lockstep with it in your nice, shiny jack boots, aren’t you?
Your failure and/or refusal to recognize that this letter writer has an extremely good, valid point only illustrates your own bigotry and prejudices. But, then again, it’s ok for you on the left to be bigots and have prejudices, isn’t it? It’s just no one else is allowed to, huh? Your ignorance is pitiful and your hypocrisy is nothing short of disgusting and morally repugnant. But that’s to be expected from someone who has no clue as to what morals are.
