I read in your paper that Sen. Ron Young had announced his retirement. Bittersweet, as I cannot think of another person who has positively impacted Frederick County for over 50 years.
Recent citizens of the county might not realize until reading the article that Ron Young, as mayor of Frederick helped to establish the city’s flood-control system, in response to horrific flooding when he was at City Hall. He worked tirelessly on that project, and it was unpopular then with a lot of folks, but now, who has not walked our lovely Carroll Creek promenade and enjoyed shops, restaurants, festivals, and displays located along our “mini–San Antonio Riverwalk”? It is iconic and attracts tourists as one of the best areas to enjoy in downtown Frederick. The system has withstood several major floods since then, where record floodwater is diverted to Baker Park to settle, where it was designed to go, and not into city streets and first and second stories of downtown businesses.
Mayor Young, along with other city leaders, was pivotal in attracting businesses to the Frederick Municipal Airport. As an employee of Avemco Insurance Company, I was researching our company’s history in preparation for our 60th anniversary this year and came across articles and faded photographs from the Economic and Community Development Commission’s annual report showing Avemco as one of several original businesses to locate to the underdeveloped Frederick Municipal Airport. Our general aviation insurance company, located in Montgomery County at that time, established a beautiful headquarters building on Aviation Way and moved all employees to that site in 1980, influenced by an economic initiative spearheaded by Ron Young.
Other businesses followed as a result and that area is now another thriving commercial area of Frederick County, thanks to Ron Young.
Holding a “Ron Young Day” in appreciation of his years of public service to this county would be great. Hopefully he would be amenable to the idea. I recall volunteering years ago for the “Bring a Broom” clean-up of the city of Frederick’s downtown streets in the springtime. Ron was there, along with his wife, Karen, willingly sweeping trash, along with the rest of us.
Booker T. Washington stated, “You measure the size of the accomplishment by the obstacles you have to overcome to reach your goals.” I think that quote fits Sen. Ron Young’s legacy to a T.
Susan Kraus
Middletown
