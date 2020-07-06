Recently, I read an article that with the COVID-19, suddenly 60 is the new 65 for us. So our pool of senior citizens is growing.
During the past months, I have greatly missed many of the pleasures of being an "older American." I miss going to a nice restaurant to have a good dinner with my family and watching other diners enjoying their repasts. I miss attending concerts where the music soothes my soul. I miss short day trips going to new places or to old ones that are familiar and exciting. I miss seeing my first great grandchild who probably will be walking and talking by the time I am introduced to him. I miss participating in a current events group which is not only interesting but it gives me the opportunity to vent about the worst president of the United States.
Hopefully, some of my favorite pastimes will return when this pandemic is controlled by a new vaccine available to everyone. But I am enthusiastic that we now have many more people who have been identified as older Americans, seniors, or the pejorative term "elderly." Enlarging our group has many advantages of which we can surely take advantage First, they have refreshing notions of how they want to spend their leisure time. We can certainly use more ideas about what to do when you no longer are in the work force. Secondly, their joining our ranks will greatly improve the offerings of senior centers, retirement complexes, classes at universities, junior colleges, and other institutions whose audiences includes people of a certain age. Their voices are strong and their determination is even stronger.
Our voices have become exceedingly mild and not very argumentative. Many of us have become satisfied with the status quo, and we accept offerings that, in truth, we would like something else but we are too complacent and we do not want to be combative or take risks.
Of course, the presumptive new president (my colleagues and I are strongly endorsing him) is 77, so we will have an important ally who will certainly involve members of "a certain age." Some of our most illustrious and important personalities do their finest work and make miraculous achievements when they are in their seventies and eighties. So those of you who have just passed 60, take heart because your best days are approaching and we welcome you to the designation of senior, older American, but please, make it your first challenge to stop us from being called "elderly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.