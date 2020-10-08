I watched the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The most common phrases from the moderator, Chris Wallace, were as follows. I wrote them all down at the time.
Mr. President. Let me ask my question; Mr. President. Let him finish; Mr. President. Shush; Mr. President. Please keep quiet; Mr. President. Let him answer; Mr. President. Stop; Mr. President. No; Mr. President. Frankly, you have been interrupting; Mr. President. Excuse me; Mr. President. Don’t interrupt; Mr. President. Let him finish, sir.
I would like to say to all the debaters, Answer the Questions, and Stop Talking when your time is up. Respect the process and the moderator. Geesh. The moderators need to be able to turn off the microphones because the debaters can't seem to follow the rules they agreed to.
