September brings us not only the crisp, cool days of the end of summer, but also some notable days.
9/11 was a somber anniversary of tragic events that brought devastation to our country and, subsequently, to the world; 9/21, the first day of autumn, is also the United Nations (UN) International Day of Peace; and 9/26 is the UN International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.
If 9/11 reminds us of the horrible consequences of violence and hatred, and the wholesale murder of innocents, the other two dates give us hope for a more peaceful future. This year, the theme for 9/21 is Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World. For that day, the UN called for a “sustained humanitarian pause” to local conflicts. Can we do that? Is it too much to ask for one day of peace in a world badgered by a pandemic that has already claimed millions of victims, hampered the education of many (Frederick News Post 9/18), and crippled economies worldwide; a world threatened by climate change that is already causing havoc with more intense hurricanes, higher sea level, more droughts and floods?
Let us not forget the existential threat of nuclear weapons. Today, nine nations possess more than 13,000 nuclear weapons, and these nations have well-funded, long-term plans to modernize their nuclear arsenals. More than half of the world’s population still lives in countries that either have such weapons or are members of nuclear alliances.
While the number of deployed nuclear weapons has appreciably declined since the height of the Cold War, not one nuclear weapon has been physically destroyed pursuant to a treaty. In addition, no nuclear disarmament negotiations are currently underway. As the Doomsday Clock is set at 100 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been, the UN International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, 9/26, provides an occasion for the world community to reaffirm its commitment to global nuclear disarmament as a priority.
Let us build on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which entered into force on Jan. 22, 2021. It is the first multilateral, legally binding instrument (for the 88 countries that have signed onto it) for nuclear disarmament to have been negotiated in 20 years.
Let us convince the nine nuclear-weapons nations to join the treaty and back away from this existential threat to all of us. Indeed, to achieve the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons is one of humanity’s greatest and most urgent challenges.
Dat Duthinh
Frederick
