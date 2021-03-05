One thing that 2020 demonstrated is that our entire community is vulnerable and that those who are struggling with poverty, addictions and homelessness have born an even greater impact during this season.
Last year, 58 members of our community died due to opioid overdoses alone. Thanks to many nonprofits, faith-based organizations and the generosity of the community the potential impact of the pandemic was significantly reduced, but it did not need to reach this level.
Now would be a good time for a life center — not far from downtown — to serve as a one-stop service provision location for the serious and practical needs of the most vulnerable.
Imagine if those in need didn’t have to search for days to determine the correct agency or organization to meet their needs. Imagine if there was one location where they could go, register, be triaged and have their needs met. Picture a single parent walking in with their children and receiving clothing, food, medical attention and referrals all under one roof.
This model has already been proven in other locations in the country, and Frederick has proven to be a very caring and generous community. As a member of the faith community, and a board member for a serving nonprofit, I am asking our community to rally around the needs of our entire community and support this vision for caring and sharing.
