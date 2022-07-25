When I grew up, I was always told compromise is the best medicine. I was taught that compromise isn’t a sign of weakness but strength, demonstrating your ability to listen and draw a logical solution. I was also told an organization will eventually take on the personality of its leaders. These are lessons that hold true to this day.

Now, take a look at today’s world. Our leaders in government believe compromise is a sign of weakness. They don’t listen to one another, instead calling each other names and demanding their position is the right one. Instead of listening to what the majority of a nation wants, they insist what they want is what everyone else wants. They believe the loudest voice gets the attention and that the ones who listen and want a compromise get what they get because they are weak.

