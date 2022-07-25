When I grew up, I was always told compromise is the best medicine. I was taught that compromise isn’t a sign of weakness but strength, demonstrating your ability to listen and draw a logical solution. I was also told an organization will eventually take on the personality of its leaders. These are lessons that hold true to this day.
Now, take a look at today’s world. Our leaders in government believe compromise is a sign of weakness. They don’t listen to one another, instead calling each other names and demanding their position is the right one. Instead of listening to what the majority of a nation wants, they insist what they want is what everyone else wants. They believe the loudest voice gets the attention and that the ones who listen and want a compromise get what they get because they are weak.
And now we all wonder why people in society act like they do, mirroring the examples of our leaders in government. We have road rage, fighting at family parks, shooting at one another because you looked at someone, and people unable to settle agreements without resorting to violence or threats of violence.
Until our leaders start to set a better example for the country, we will never get anything resolved. One of the reasons leaders of the past were considered so great was their ability to listen, compromise and make a logical decision. Discussion can be heated but not threatening. No matter what party anyone is affiliated with, they were able to talk things out without resorting to name calling and threatening violence. We need a better example from our leaders. Until then, this nonsense going on in today’s cities will just continue and bleed out into all other areas.
