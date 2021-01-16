The mission of Heartly House is to end domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and child abuse and to provide supportive services to victims and survivors of such. While most of our clients are survivors of domestic violence, more than one-third are sexual violence survivors.
Sexual harassment is a form of sexual violence, which aims to gain power over another. Sexual harassment shares this goal with sexual assault and rape: to diminish the victim’s power and advance the harasser’s.
The impacts of sexual harassment can be severe and are emotional, psychological, and physical in nature, including:
- Emotional impacts: fear, humiliation, guilt, shame, betrayal
- Psychological outcomes: depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, suicidal ideation
- Physical effects: increased stress levels, headaches, fatigue, sleep disturbances
Heartly House provides services to victims and survivors of sexual harassment to assist them in regaining their power, as well as overcoming the emotional, psychological, and physical impacts of the assault. Our holistic approach to victim recovery means that clients have access to individual and group counseling services, legal representation and advocacy, and 24-hour support. Further, Heartly House experts are available for sexual harassment policy and legislation development, training and prevention education.
If you have experienced or are experiencing sexual harassment or would like further information about domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and/or child abuse, please call the Heartly House 24/7/365 hotline at 301-662-8800. We are here for you.
Inga James is the president and executive director of Heartly House
