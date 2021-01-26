I am truly shocked at the decision to have Frederick County Public Schools teachers return to schools this week. We all want children back into their classrooms as soon as it is safe but with COVID still surging and killing, returning now is irresponsible.
I am a retired FCPS teacher. I taught children for over 31 years in more than 10 different Frederick County schools. Because of COVID, I am very concerned about the working environment for teachers. Many of the schools that I worked in had open classrooms with temporary, movable walls and older ventilation systems. Why are teachers being put into a risky environment and exposed to a large number of people when they could just as easily work safely from home?
Gov. Hogan has called for schools to reopen for hybrid in-person learning by March 1. That is a good goal but why is Frederick County rushing this now when teachers and staff are not yet vaccinated? We still have restrictions on restaurants, bars, venues, and retail establishments to keep this virus from spiking and to keep people safe. We should be waiting to reopen schools until our school staff and teachers are vaccinated. We are getting close to achieving that goal.
Let teachers stay home and continue to teach and plan for that virtually. Our teachers are hard working, conscientious and an essential asset to our community. Let’s keep them all safe so they can do their job.
Susan Delaney
Monrovia
