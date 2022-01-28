New Market’s mayor and Town Council should be ashamed over their rationale for the installation of speed cameras in New Market. Now, before I get a lot of hate mail, I am not against speed cameras and believe they have been a game changer with respect to changing driver habits to slow down in school zones and construction zones.
However, I always thought that speed cameras were installed in the name of safety, but apparently that is not the case in New Market as reported in the Frederick News-Post article on Tuesday, Jan. 18 entitled “Speed cameras approved, revenue sought.” In the article, it seems to be very clear that the main reason for installing speed cameras is to generate revenue, and in fact the mayor and town council are already determining ways to spend the revenue before the first camera is even installed. If the town is concerned about speeders and safety, there are many other speed calming techniques that could be implemented.
Maybe I am missing the point, and while I am not necessarily against speed cameras, it seems to me that the town of New Market is not concerned about slowing people down, but encouraging people to speed so the town can generate revenue.
Don Crone
Frederick
"Don't tax you. Don's tax me. Tax that person behind the tree?"
And if anyone needs to pay a tax, it ought to be to remind them to not speed. Studies show the best enforcement is when someone has to pay - cash money. And the goals should be a time when the fines are insignificant in the future because everyone obeys the law.
As with all laws, Gary, if you obey the laws you've got nothing to worry about. We need more texting while driving cameras too.
BTW, I was on a little road trip down south last fall and saw this on a church marquee "Honk if you love Jesus, text while driving if you want to meet him"
The letter writer is way off base. The Town has been trying to deal with speeding issues for years. Main Street is a narrow stretch with parking on both sides and heavy pedestrian use. Speeding is a major safety concern there. The Town took control of the speed limit from the State and lowered it but that hasn’t helped enough. They installed speed calming measures at alley intersections. About the only thing they haven’t tried is speed bumps but with the volunteer fire company right there in downtown, I understand why. You really don’t know the extent of the problem until you read about pedestrian injuries or the sight of a flipped car on Main St. I’m not a fan of speed cameras but I think they have their uses and I fully support what New Market is doing and why. The fact that the Town is planning for the revenue is just responsible government - not a reflection of why they’re doing this.
Great explanation, Steve. Thanks.
👍👍👍
