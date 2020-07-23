I have a voting story to tell you. When I was a younger man, I was raised in a very large town 45 miles to the south of Frederick. The people of this very large town could not vote, but the residents could vote in their home state.
On Election Day, my dad would take the day off from work and put us in the car for a trip to Waynesboro, Pa. So up 355 we went. When we got to the Maryland School for the Deaf, we knew we were halfway there.
Through Frederick we went, got on U.S. 15, the real old one with two lanes, and we headed to 550 in Thurmont. Up and down the hills, around the curve past the bus the little old lady lived in, under the train bridge to Blue Ridge Summit. A right-hand turn at the train station (library now) to a left-hand turn to Waynesboro, Pa. Past the high school dad and my aunts went to, and the Catholic church on the right, and the post office on the left. Got a parking spot and dad went across the street to vote. We did this every Election Day until I was 17. We moved to Mount Airy and dad and mom started voting in Maryland. At that time, I think the voting age was still 21.
I think I did not start to vote until the election of 1972 here in Maryland. My wife and I have voted in every election ever since. I also make sure my children vote too. I hope I will be able to see my grandchildren vote.
So now you know where I will be on Nov. 3, 2020. I will be voting along with my wife and children. If you are 18 or over, where are you going to be on Tuesday, Nov. 3?
Let us hope the Republican Party will stop suppressing the vote of people of color. They have become experts at it, with the help of their Russian friends. Closing polling places, illegally purging voting rolls, demanding photo IDs and then questioning them - they will try everything.
Here's my story. I grew up in a very large city 260 miles NE of Frederick. I went to college in CT, so in 1976 I voted with an absentee ballot without a problem. Afterwards, back home I would walk to a public school to vote. I knew when I reached 22nd Ave. I was half-way there. When I moved to MD, I changed my voter registration. Oddly, about 10 years after I moved my mom somehow found out that my dad (deceased) & myself were still on the NYC voting rolls.
Yay...maybe so, but they were not voting and there are cross checks in most cases. You are assuming the names were there due to fraud...so....I call BS. That you walked to school to vote shows clearly you're a malcontent and are not to be trusted. Things have changed since you were in school also.
