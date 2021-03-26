I thank God that we in Frederick County have a sheriff who does what he thinks is right.
We don't need someone that can be bought by politicians. Sheriff Chuck Jenkins still believes in following the law concerning people living in this country illegally. He is an "untouchable" — as others should be.
After all the time I have spent in Texas, I am familiar with sheriffs that meet this definition. "He is an “untouchable” — as others should be." I rather like those who pay attention to the people that elect them. All of the people.
"Untouchable" in quotes because...if you research the word as commonly referenced, it isn't what you meant at all?
I suspect most people believe that what they do is right.
Good letter, Mr. Davis, short and sweet. Though I'm sure you know it'll bring out the I Hate Sheriff Jenkins Club along with their usual illogical, irrational, misinformed, liberal left, "progressive," lying, babbling rants. And which are always good for laughs. [thumbup]
Yep, let's praise a bigot who wears the disguise that he believes in justice.
If following the law constitutes being a bigot, then I take it you don't follow the law?
The Frederick PD does most of the real Law Enforcement in the County and they do it with no 287(g) and with little fanfare. Sheriff Jenkins never gives them any credit for keeping Frederick County safe. Even when the two brothers killed the Gentleman at the Fair, which is in the FPD Jurisdiction, who was there to meet the Reporters and take credit for their apprehension? The FPD Chief? And don’t forget the MSP who patrol our major highways and make most of the arrests of the drug dealers passing through the County on their runs from Baltimore. And I’m not taking anything away from the FCSO Deputies because they do a great job fighting crime in the County. I’m just trying to keep it in perspective, Sheriff Jenkins is not the Law Enforcement Super Hero of the County which some would have you believe. It is a team effort and Sheriff Jenkins isn’t the Quarterback.
"...and they do it with no 287(g) ..."
Not true phy. Anyone arrested in Frederick County is brought to the detention center, and is thus subject to the 287g program. That includes FPD, MSP, and all of the municipal police departments in this county.
Thank God for those who have backbone, use discernment, & prioritize law-abiding *citizens* over border-jumping illegals (who are already being stupidly welcomed into 3 Maryland counties: Mont, P.G. & Balto.)
So much can be learned from America's most diverse state, California. In areas of California, it's not necessary to be a citizen to make laws, or enforce laws, (& many of these laws give greater + greater priority to *illegals*.)
Quid pro Joe and CommaLA said they want to model their administration after California. Remember what Johnny Carson said about California? "Living in California is like living in a bowl of granola. What ain't fruits and nuts is flakes"
And Frederick County Maryland gets the Racists and Bigots and Haters!!!??? Fortunately an ever dwindling percentage of its population. Most of these guys are approaching or past the “three score and ten” stage and like DM (not CD) commented the other day, “thank goodness I”ll be dead when FC becomes MoCoNorth”. The ironic thing though is that his generation of Frederick Countians watched it turn for the last 50+ years because they were too lazy to do anything about it.🤣😂
Is the ratio of "the Racists and Bigots and Haters!!!???" in Frederick County any different than any other county in Maryland? The country?
