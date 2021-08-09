I believe there is an unexplored wrinkle in the saga of the sheriff vs. Kai Hagen. Seems to me that Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was engaging in rather unprofessional behavior by naming names on the radio in the first place.
It would have been one thing had he simply pointed out that it is possible to create a traffic hazard by intervening in a law enforcement traffic stop. It is another thing entirely when, given the fact that he didn’t witness the incident, he brings in the name of the person whom he suspected of creating the ostensible hazard.
I am a retired librarian, and it was considered a breech of ethics to share the names of people and what they were searching for in any conversation that was not directly related to helping them find it. It seems that our sheriff has no such scruples.
Jan Samet O’Leary
Frederick
