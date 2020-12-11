On Wednesday, Dec. 9, at approximately 10 a.m. the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received a call for service for a missing 13-year-old boy from the Discovery neighborhood in Walkersville. FCSO deputies, investigators, K-9 and the Maryland State Police Trooper 3 helicopter immediately responded and started the search.
My job with the FCSO is to keep the community informed through press releases, social media posts, coordination with other agencies and the media, and so on, with up-to-date information on what is going on in situations like this one. On this day, I posted vital information about this lost child to our Facebook and Twitter pages and within mere minutes, so many community members shared this. In fact, you shared this post more than 980 times.
The thing that impresses me about all of this is how fast you did this and how far this reached. From the heart of Walkersville to all of the surrounding communities and towns like Frederick, Thurmont, Emmitsburg, Middletown, Brunswick and so on, the support from the Frederick County community was amazing. However, to take this even one step further, we had communities from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, to Jefferson County, West Virginia, share this with their communities as well.
As this event progressed, it looked as if we were going to have to set up a media staging area. An area to work with the media during the event, and if needed, even host a press conference. I would like to send a huge shout out to Heatherlyn Wetzel from the Calvary Assembly Church in Walkersville. Ms. Wetzel, the church’s officer manager, specifically drove from Sabillasville down to Walkersville to open up their facility for our use. She offered us the opportunity to use a large room for our possible press conference, allowed us to use the restrooms, and said she would be there as long as we needed. She ensured the church’s leadership was aware of what was going on and they in turn gave us their full support as well.
Nearly three hours after the initial call, a FCSO deputy found the child, who was unharmed and safe, and returned to his family. While it was a deputy who eventually found him, it was great to see how the community came together to look for this child. Our sheriff and deputies appreciated knowing that all of you were helping us out however you could.
Acts like this go to show that even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, and even though this has been a crazy year overall, there is still a lot of good in people. Along with the more than 980 shares, this specific Facebook post reached more than 56,000 people, had more than 6,900 engagements, and more than 80 comments of care, concern, prayers, and tips.
In my opinion, Frederick County and the communities that border or are near us are great communities. It is events like this that clearly demonstrate that and show how supportive of each other we can be. I wish I could personally meet and thank each and every one of you who shared this post and please know you have the gratitude of the FCSO, and me in my position, for your help.
I invite you to contact me through our FCSO Facebook or Twitter accounts if you ever need anything and I would like to extend a Happy Holidays to all.
Todd Wivell is the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.
