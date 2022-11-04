The race between Karl Bickel and incumbent Chuck Jenkins for Frederick County’s chief law enforcement officer brings us to a critical moment in county law enforcement. The sheriff’s election will be a vote on whether law enforcement is based on law and democratic principles or whether we hand over the power of the sheriff to the candidate who believes he is above the law. A vote for Bickel makes Frederick County communities safe through accountability, partnerships with communities and public officials, and rejection of extreme partisan politics in the sheriff’s office.
Regardless of Jenkins’ popularity and long run as sheriff, every voter in this county must face up to how his political rhetoric undermines trust in law enforcement. In a column titled “Jenkins Spreads Conspiracy Theories Ahead of the Capitol Hill Putsch (Jan. 26, 2021),” Dylan Petrohilos reports that, at a Frederick County Conservative Club event, Jenkins claimed the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” and that “he would not enforce gun-control laws and mask mandates.” A vote for Jenkins means endorsing Jenkins’ claims that he will not enforce laws he does not agree with. Also, on the WFMD “Morning News Express” program on June 30, Jenkins claims that “every Democrat in America is trying to destroy this country.” If you’d like to hear more about Jenkins’ extreme beliefs, Petrohilos’ column includes a 20-minute speech Jenkins delivered at the Frederick County Conservative Club event.
