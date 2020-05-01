Your op-ed from the Tribune “Unequal analyses of inequality” on April 25 is math-challenged, or perhaps just fact-challenged. Jay Ambrose scoffs at American “inequality” as being an issue of anyone who doesn’t agree with no-rules capitalism.
I call “inequality” the fact that 45 percent of Emmitsburg’s and 55 percent of Thurmont’s households do not have savings beyond one month’s income despite full-time employment, due to low wages and high costs of living. The reality is that one-third of Frederick County households are living paycheck-to-paycheck — even before the COVID-19 quarantine put one-sixth of Americans out of work.
The economic system is heavily skewed against the non-elite across the nation. Tax, education and employment systems let elites in, admitting “others” only if they have an “in” with existing jobs, capital and diplomas despite their increasingly higher costs and more limited access.
Mr. Ambrose’s preoccupation here is that “progressives” quote: “want to take Joe [Entrepreneur]’s money through sky-high taxes and distribute it” to those taxpayers who actually paid for the roads, education system, and police protection that made his business success possible. And (horrors!) they might get public assistance — in a quarantine!?! Really? When one in six Americans have lost their jobs trying to kill a pandemic? Really?
The show of statistics is selective. The Wall Street Journal claims the "average" low-income household receives $45,389 of benefits from combined sources, but not that it takes $50,000 for a single parent with one dependent to break even here. Forget a college tuition to secure the next generation’s economic success. And, it takes $84,000 for a two parent, two child household to break even. Millionaires and wealthy pay less than twice Ambrose’s $45,000 of “benefits” in taxes, though they “held 77 percent of total household wealth in 2016” (Brookings Institution). More clearly, “In 2018, U.S. households held over $113 trillion in assets." (For context, that is over five times as much as all the goods and services produced in the U.S. economy in a single year). OK: so, how many of the 77 percent should “share” their tax “largesse”?
Real numbers paint a real picture of unfettered capitalism. It’s the small businesses and the majority of citizens who are supporting the country—now shuttered and unemployed. And think, the ideologues’ jobs didn’t end with a quarantine while there was a buck to be made off a crisis.
