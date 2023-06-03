Thank you to The Frederick News-Post for your May 13 story and May 17 editorial on the remembrance for Frederick County lynching victims. Ugly stains on our national and local character, long erased or dismissed, always need the spotlight.
I need to speak of why I was there, along with why this non-practicing Jew lit a candle a month earlier at the Holocaust memorial hosted by the Beth Shalom synagogue. Because, again, I ask: What is human? What is citizenship, here in the land of the free and home of the angry?
As I listened to the remembrance event in the rain at South End Park, I felt stabs of pain. Then, a whirlwind of thoughts and images. That’s not new for me, nor only for me.
I was born in 1947, in the shadow of the Holocaust. My dad served in World War II. My mom lost her Sephardic Jewish family in Greece after Nazis arrived.
Fifty years later, on my first day teaching kids from Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood, the Holocaust echoed in my mind.
Whether we own it, ignore it, or deny it — like it or not — we are all shaped in part by historical nightmares. Lynching was a bloody continuation of the heritage of slavery.
Readers who balk at the words “systematic racism” could consider how it was connected to Jim Crow yesterday — and everything today summoned by George Floyd’s name. Anyone may read, or imagine, what our Native American sisters and brothers have to say here.
Fredericktonians dragged John Biggus from his cell to his hanging in 1887. George Zimmerman shot Trayvon Martin in 2012. They and countless others — law-breakers, law-enforcers and legislators — share at root the same answers to my questions. Not all, but too many.
Although it cannot be known, I bet my soul that Ron DeSantis does, as well.
Where does that leave “men of good will”? Not, say I, a coincidence that women led the remembrance that Saturday. Black women. Good for the soul.
I missed them at the Holocaust memorial.
County luminaries spoke at both events. But the multiracial rainbow — maybe related to God’s sign of reconciliation in the Jewish Bible — appeared at only one.
Poet Langston Hughes published “I, Too” in 1926. Another of his poems was read during the May 13 remembrance.
Much blood and few bridges. More words than deeds.
Even we poets can say that, to anyone who has gotten this far.
