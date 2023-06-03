Thank you to The Frederick News-Post for your May 13 story and May 17 editorial on the remembrance for Frederick County lynching victims. Ugly stains on our national and local character, long erased or dismissed, always need the spotlight.

I need to speak of why I was there, along with why this non-practicing Jew lit a candle a month earlier at the Holocaust memorial hosted by the Beth Shalom synagogue. Because, again, I ask: What is human? What is citizenship, here in the land of the free and home of the angry?

