I was flabbergasted at the comment about Susanna Beatty in the Aug. 24 article on influential women in Frederick County history, “She seems to have displayed an energy, combined with a degree of business and executive ability, rarely found in a woman.”
And this was written by a woman author Willie Anne Cary Turk in her book Beatty-Asfordby; The Ancestry of John Beatty and Susanna Asfordby!
What a put down to the hundreds of thousands of women who have achieved greatness in business; not least among them being our own daughter who has just been named to a very senior position in a large firm where she will oversee over 500 partners and 8,500 staff across the country. She will be responsible for the depth and quality of service provided to clients across the industry. She achieved this while raising four wonderful children.
Margaret Huddy
Frederick
The book was written in 1909.
I reacted similarly. It was "rarely found" because women of the era rarely had her opportunities to display these traits. That's all. That is likely how she was perceived in her time.
