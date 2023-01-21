I am writing in response to the article about the rezoning request for Westridge Square on the Golden Mile ("Shopping center plan awaits zoning," The Frederick News-Post, Jan. 14-15).
I know we are trying to spruce up things on the Golden Mile, but I think this would be a mistake.
Frederick has enough trouble drawing half decent stores as it is. Tearing out Burlington and possible Miyako and building more apartments and single-family houses would eventually be an eyesore.
All that shopping center needs is just some sprucing up. It has been there since 1986 and still looks the same from day one.
The two adjacent shopping centers have been spruced up and are near capacity in leased spaces. I believe if Westridge just gets a makeover, it will draw better tenants.
