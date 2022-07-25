I felt compelled to comment on Charles Hubbard’s recent letter in the July 16, 2022, Frederick News-Post entitled “Time for a change.”

Now I have to agree with Mr. Hubbard that the current economy is pretty dismal and concerning, but I’m also amazed that it’s not exponentially worse considering we’ve survived two-plus years of COVID exhaustion, and now the unjustified, inhumane attacks on Ukrainian citizens by Russia have catastrophically impacted the entire world’s economic health and stability. To blame only “Biden and the Democratic majority” for our current conditions is being disingenuous at best but that line of thinking is clearly consistent with prior letters to the editor Mr. Hubbard has written in the past.

