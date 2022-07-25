I felt compelled to comment on Charles Hubbard’s recent letter in the July 16, 2022, Frederick News-Post entitled “Time for a change.”
Now I have to agree with Mr. Hubbard that the current economy is pretty dismal and concerning, but I’m also amazed that it’s not exponentially worse considering we’ve survived two-plus years of COVID exhaustion, and now the unjustified, inhumane attacks on Ukrainian citizens by Russia have catastrophically impacted the entire world’s economic health and stability. To blame only “Biden and the Democratic majority” for our current conditions is being disingenuous at best but that line of thinking is clearly consistent with prior letters to the editor Mr. Hubbard has written in the past.
I don’t disagree that there should be changes — perhaps a closer look at term limits that Mr. Hubbard mentions in his Nov. 1, 2021, letter, but even that would likely be ineffective with our current toxic political climate in Washington and across every state in our country. There is no willingness to compromise on differing ideas within the same party let alone across party lines. The end game for many politicians appears to be insuring contributory gridlock, bashing or belittling their opponent, and then refocusing on the next election cycle. The old way of governing where true statesmen would debate, negotiate and compromise to produce mutually beneficial legislation appears to have given way to scorched-earth politics where it’s “only my way or no way.” Even the way we’re governed is confusing … where a single Senator can hold up legislation indefinitely due to a procedure called cloture. Or a simple majority is needed to approve a Supreme Court justice who will adjudicate cases for 20 to 30 years that impact future generations but a 60-vote threshold is required to even consider general legislation that could address immediate needs.
Complaining or criticizing with only negative intent and without offering suggestions for improvement is easy to do, accomplishes little and can become habitual. The more challenging path is to do your election day homework, promote and elect individuals who support and care for their fellow citizens; who respect others including their adversaries; who engage in lively discourse but not yelling matches; who don’t shy away from accountability; who search for sound advice and rely on science-based evidence when called for and not the disinformation being parroted on the flavor of the month podcast or website. In short, individuals you’d want your son or daughter to emulate. Our children and grandchildren would be grateful if we can find that path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.