The other day, when discussing if we should send children to school or teach them at home, I recognized the problem for parents that if children are at home, one working parent may need to stay at home. I said this problem had an expensive, but useful solution if the at-home parent qualified for unemployment benefits.
I was uninformed.
They do and I read this in the Washington Post: Parents who are forced to leave a job to take care of their children while schools or day-care centers are closed are supposed to qualify for pandemic unemployment aid. This was approved in the Cares Act and is supposed to continue through the end of the year.
OK. What do you think about this?
Gary,
Thank you for that information. And thank you for writing a letter that is not just a political reiteration of the 24/7 news cycle. But one that is very informative and helpful. Many parents face a financial hurdle deciding whether to stay at home or pay a large % of their income to a dual provider: Child care and tutor. I hope the information you provided helps them in their decision making.
