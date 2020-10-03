In regard to the “Should Trump get Nobel?” commentary in the September 26-27 edition, the answer is NO.
His term has been marked by fomenting divisiveness of our citizens, racism, bigotry, corruption, and violation of his oath of office to uphold and defend our Constitution.
This president can’t even promote peace in his own country. His nomination is an embarrassment to the United States and to the Nobel Committee.
William Taylor
Frederick
It's political.... Obama was this country's biggest embarassment and got it for doing nothing but bowing down to our enemies.
