Do you support the Plastic Bag Reduction Act? Well, do you? If so, let your state senators and delegates know.
The Sierra Club did a survey in 2019 that found 81 percent of grocery store shoppers in the county used single-use plastic bags. And we’re not talking about a few bags. We’re talking about three tiny items in one bag, and when you add up all 30 items you’re buying, that is a lot of plastic bags. Don’t forget the double bagging.
It seems like the cashiers at the grocery stores just can’t get enough of giving us plastic bags. What is it that is so appealing, the feel of the plastic, the smell of it? Is it fun for them to turn that turntable that holds the bags? I take reusable bags to the grocery store and I can throw practically all my groceries into one of those bad boys.
Sometimes it takes self reflection and awareness to realize you have a single-use plastic bag problem. With the Plastic Bag Reduction Act, you’re reminded at the check-out that you aren’t going to be able to get your 15 plastic bags to hold your 15 items and it dawns on you that you don’t really need them. Or you see one of those sad pictures of a dead turtle whose stomach is filled with plastic and you think, “Why am I using so much single-use plastic?” Having the Plastic Bag Reduction Act in place to use fewer plastic bags would help people realize what impact their daily knee-jerk decisions have on the environment.
When is the last time you talked to your state representatives? They miss you; they are in Annapolis right now assuming that you are totally fine with their work because they never hear from you. Some of them may even be on a committee considering the Plastic Bag Reduction Act, or they could be against it and need some convincing. Either way, they are surely lonely and could use a good friend such as yourself to let them know they should support this bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.