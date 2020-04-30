I just wanted to drop a note to show my appreciation for the outstanding leadership that our state has manifested in a very troubled time.
Gov Larry Hogan and the local leaders have been outstandingly focused on this pandemic, watching a Maryland briefing vs. the bizarre show offered at the federal level is night and day. So much appreciation for living in a state that has dedicated leadership that puts politics on the side and does the job.
We are going to have some very hard days ahead as we slowly move to reopen and it's going to scare all of us as we do it. Let's just be kind to one another along the way. None of us have ever done this and it's going to have a lot of anxiety and concern.
But people are good, we'll get this done carefully and learn a new normal. To the frontline folks, you are the real America, no one's wearing a red or a blue mask. We all might take something from that going forward. Best of health to you and yours.
(2) comments
We all thank Governor Hogan and wish we had a POTUS that is as good.
👍🏻
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.