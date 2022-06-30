For several years, we have been living in challenging and troublesome times. To move in the right direction, we need leaders who understand the issues and the unique circumstances we face. That is why I am endorsing Tom Perez for governor, Anthony Brown for attorney general, and Brooke Lierman for comptroller.
We are very fortunate to have many qualified candidates, but it is my belief that the qualifications of these candidates are exceptional in several ways. Many candidates have discussed the multiple problems we face, but Tom Perez, Anthony Brown and Brooke Lierman have also put forth coherent ideas, and they plan to address what needs to be done. They go beyond defining the problems, providing realistic explanations of how they will address them.
I have listened to all three candidates explain the issues and describe their plans for solutions. From my perspective, their most important trait is why they want to fill the positions. Tom Perez, Anthony Brown and Brooke Lierman have all said they want to serve the citizens; they want to work for us. They have repeatably asked for the privilege to serve the citizens of Maryland. They genuinely believe in the idea of public service, and that is moving forward in the right direction with the right intent.
“The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government.” — Thomas Jefferson.
Mr.Bohrer,
"have all said they want to serve the citizens; they want to work for us."
Not a ringing endorsement. You actually led me to check the definition of cliché
" a phrase or opinion that is overused and betrays a lack of original thought."
