It was mostly cold in January with snow, icy sidewalks, and brisk winds. I drove my car less than usual, as a result. However, subsequently, I learned that the adage “It takes a village” applies to Frederick.
As I left the grocery store on one of those wintry days, my battery was dead and my car would not start. I looked around the parking lot and called out, asking if anyone had jumper cables. One woman came over with her portable charger, but it was flat and could not charge. Another man tried to help, but my car was blocked in by cars on each side and his cables would not reach the engine after he pulled in behind me. A woman nearby noticed and brought her cables over; they connected the two sets of cables together, got my battery charged, and my car started! It started up easily over the next couple of days.
However, a few cold days later, in the same parking lot, this happened again. This time I had a portable charger, but it was not strong enough to start the battery. Fortunately, I had parked next to someone with cables who was leaving at the same time. He got my battery started, and I drove carefully home. The next day, I had a new battery installed.
But, think of it, the “village” helped out; four wonderful strangers all stepped up to assist me when I had a car problem. I never got their names, but I thank each one of them very much for showing me warmth during some bitter January days.
Sharon Dooley
Frederick
Great story about Frederick. People are still nicer hear than in most places. But good idea to get your battery tested. You can get a simple battery/alternator tester for $10 at Amazon.
And then there is shopping locally, another fine Frederick thing.
