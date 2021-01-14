The response to the coronavirus is wrong, given our history. We have had other pan- or epi-demics in our country and never completely was the country shut down. After the cause of those “demics” was known, procedures were established that everyone needed to follow to avoid getting the disease. It was their choice to follow them or not.
Those who did not follow them and got sick suffered the consequences. They may have infected others, but that would mostly happen if the other people were not following the procedures. Preventive inoculations are a part of the procedures.
The coronavirus brought a shutdown of most of the country even with known procedures to be followed. The initial shutdowns happened at the beginning of the virus. Then our country was beginning to recover. Jobs were returning so families were able to return to more normalcy.
Now the shutdowns are happening again, enforced by some governors, mayors and county executives, as the virus spread worsens. Many of the employees and small business owners in those states, cities and counties who were going back to work are again without a job. Many families, many with children, are again not being properly fed, not able to pay rent or a mortgage. Families are being mentally and physically impacted by the inability to care for their loved ones. The children are being impacted by not going to school — at school.
It seems much of the punishment is being applied by those governors, mayors and county executives with no concern for the effects on the families and others stuck at home watching their loved ones suffer for lack of daily needs.
We read daily about the number of coronavirus cases, the hospitalizations and deaths, but we have never seen any countrywide reporting about the effects of the shutdowns on families. I will take a guess those effects will be larger than those from the coronavirus. Why is this virus treated different from the past “demics” we have experienced?
Could it be this different treatment from the past is because the Constitution was the guidepost it was intended to be and now it is viewed by many as a worthless document?
Mr. Bugg,
Perhaps you should study up on your history. I would concentrate on the U.S. around the time period of 1918-1919. Here is a link to a story about that time period in U.S. History.
https://www.businessinsider.com/spanish-flu-pandemic-1918-precautions-us-cities-2020-4?op=1#cities-mandated-that-residents-wear-masks-at-all-times-a-requirement-that-lasted-well-after-quarantines-ended-in-some-locales-8
