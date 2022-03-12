January 2022, for me, was the most expensive January ever. Heating oil cost me $200 more, and electric power cost me $100 more for the month than ever before.
These costs will only increase, and for what? 1) A southern border with illegals pouring across. Some sneaking into various parts of the country. This is an internal invasion spreading criminals throughout the country; 2) Inflation that is now over seven and one-half percent and increasing the cost to every American family for the majority of their needed purchases; 3) A stagnant transportation system that has no one in the federal government seeming to care; 4) A continuation of the COVID virus, “insurrection of America” being used by the Democratic socialists to maintain their power in changing America to a one-party, socialist system; 5) A world with China, Iran and North Korea flexing their muscles and seemingly ready to start invasions to gain more territory and power while Russia has already started to invade Ukraine; 6) An increase in crime in many Democrat-run cities and states that includes the killing of our police and young children.
Joe Biden could do one thing that could stop some of these growing difficulties for America and the move to socialism. He could reestablish the oil independence America attained under Donald Trump, but Joe Biden is doing little to nothing to stop any of these detrimental occurrences that are hurting all Americans and our country.
It seems Joe Biden is being controlled by the “squad” of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Talib, Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush — and their “green new deal.” The Veep, Kamala Harris, is also a part of the move to socialism.
Also supporting these un-American ways are the Maryland representatives and senators in Congress. We can and must change this in the November election by joining the growing wave of Americans — Republican, Democrat and independent — who are sick and tired of suffering the consequences of the liberal, socialist agenda.
William Bugg
Monrovia
(1) comment
Here he goes again. Blaming every problem on President Biden and his party. Parroting every false statement or exaggeration from Fox 'News?' and the other right-wing fools. Denying & ignoring that Repubicans have made no effort to work solve problems for the good of all. Finally he still wants to hold up the 'Big Liar and Coward' as an example. Mr. Bogg, it is probably too late but try to read truths rather than falsehoods from folks who hate what this country stands for.
