We are writing to provide great news and appreciation for Mayor Michael O’Connor and the city of Frederick. We, and many others, advocate for pedestrian and park improvements on the West End of the city of Frederick — the area beginning at Market Street on Md. 144 and following U.S. 40 out to the county line on the way to Braddock Heights.
The population of the two census tracts (7505.04, 7505.03) that converge with the intersection of Key Parkway and Willowdale Drive are two of the three most populous tracts in our city and each tract population is more than double most other tracts in our city. The population of more than 13,000 residents in those two tracts demonstrate demand and need for pedestrian improvements.
One of our community priorities was the request to finish the sidewalks on Willowdale Drive, as many of our residents enjoy the walkability of our neighborhoods and commercial district.
We invite you to come see our local government’s responsiveness in the form of sidewalks. The new sidewalk on Willowdale Drive will be a great service to the residents walking, jogging, using wheelchairs/other assistive devices and pushing strollers between U.S. 40, the grocery store, the child care facility and the most populated part of our city.
Improving Frederick’s walkability and accessibility is a win for us all and we are grateful to bring this good news.
Josh Bokee, Katie Nash and Josh Pedersen
Frederick
If anyone needs bike lanes it is the West End !!
