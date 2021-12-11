Sabillasville Elementary will remain open focusing on environmentalism,(News Post Dec. 9) which covers a lot of ground, much to be surely labeled as socialist or communist by a lot of people around here, just saying the words climate change will ruffle feathers.
But this school can start by enrolling losing candidates in the recent Frederick City election -- a remedial class in taking down the signs that you or your people stuck in the ground along local roadways.
Do not dare try to label this in the typical GOP mode of losing frustration, by labeling this as Fake News, a Fake Letter, so on. No, at least on exit/entrance ramps near/along Route 15, Rosemont Avenue, Patrick Street, these annoying electioneering signs still clutter the scene.
Just exhibiting this level of sloppy carelessness shows that that losing candidate is not even minimally qualified for the office in which they naively aspired to.
Steve Myers
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.