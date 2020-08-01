We recently saw the return of baseball and witnessed several players kneeling during the national anthem. Our “very stable genius” tweeted that the players “… showed great disrespect for our Country and our Flag…” He has complained before about athletes kneeling, questioning their patriotism. Exercising ones’ First Amendment right to protest by kneeling, is patriotic to some. Conversely, that same constitutional right allows others to complain about the same event.
Lately it was reported that Russia tried to hack our web, looking for coronavirus vaccine information. Our government’s response to Russia seemed non-existent and the president was silent on this issue. Prior to the reporting on Russia, the FBI said China was doing the same thing, trying to steal vaccine research information on the coronavirus. Responding to China, two people have been charged and the U.S. ordered the consulate in Houston closed. So far there has not been any official response to Russia on the same issue.
On June 26 it was reported in the New York Times that Russia had a program to pay bounties on U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan. It was later reported that the White House was informed of this information in January. The president said he was never briefed on this information. His briefers did not like giving bad information on Russia, because it upset him. It is also well-known that he often does not read his briefs.
The White House has never refuted the information about the Russian bounties on American soldiers and there has never been any formal rebuke. Even if, and that is big if, the “very stable genius” was not briefed, he has known of its existence since June 26, and has been silent on this topic. Why does he not have trouble tweeting and complaining about kneeling being unpatriotic, complaining about China, but says nothing on a Russia program to pay bounties on American soldiers?
Shannon Bohrer
Emmitsburg
(3) comments
The answer to your question,; because Donald Trump is a racist.
Boh Knows Bounties? Apparently not, as the information from the NY Times anonymous source has been called into question, and thus far no proof it existed has been shown.
Spin it blue!!!
