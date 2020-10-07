In an unprecedented desecration of American democracy, President Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose on Nov. 3.
This is a treasonous violation of his oath to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
And he is the most popular politician in the Republican Party.
James Hartley
Frederick
(1) comment
For the party that screams about how patriotic they are, this is incredibly rich. Their new name should be the spineless feck party.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.