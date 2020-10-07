In an unprecedented desecration of American democracy, President Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose on Nov. 3.

This is a treasonous violation of his oath to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

And he is the most popular politician in the Republican Party.

James Hartley

Frederick

EBelt
For the party that screams about how patriotic they are, this is incredibly rich. Their new name should be the spineless feck party.

