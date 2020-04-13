Frederick County has just been declared a hot spot for COVID-19 and fear of sickness and dying frightens us all. Thus, we need assurance from officials at all levels of government that they are doing all they can to halt the spread of the virus.
Overall, it appears Gov. Larry Hogan is doing that. His announcement a few days ago of an emergency order for nursing and long-care homes requiring isolation areas and the creation of medical teams to respond to outbreaks is an example.
But here, Frederick County officials and Sheriff Chuck Jenkins are noticeably silent about a grave threat in our midst. This is the threat to inmates and correctional staff at the Frederick County Detention Center. Jails, just as nursing homes, cruise ships and aircraft carriers, are potential hot spots for the transmission of the virus. Large numbers of people live and work in close and crowded quarters. Unless extraordinary measures are taken people will die.
Just two weeks ago, I was one of 50 citizens sending an open letter to the sheriff calling on him to put in place a number of steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. One request was to release ICE detainees and non-violent offenders. We have received no reply from him or from other county officials.
The public needs answers about the conditions at the jail. An outbreak there will have terrible consequences for the wider community as well as for inmates and correctional staff. We need to know what county officials are doing to protect us.
