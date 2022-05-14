The sinkhole issues in Frederick, Maryland, have been out of hand for years now. Many homeowners have been impacted by loss or damage to their homes and properties as well as the city for escalating repair costs incurred. Some of my neighbors lost their homes due to ongoing issues with sinkholes. The pain and suffering alone was uncompensated.
It is not only necessary, but the Maryland Department of the Environment should required dye tracing on the current massive sinkhole in Frederick to determine if the groundwater flow discharges into the quarry. I’m sure it will. They pump hundreds of thousands of gallons of groundwater out daily, and with our underground karst topography, it is destined to cause multiple problems.
As a resident in the “zone of influence,” I have serious concerns for public safety in addition to my concerns for the safety in my own home and on my property.
Everything surrounding the sinkhole issues in Frederick is very hush-hush because of the industrial tax base that the quarry provides. This alone should be enough to alert appropriate authorities that investigation is long overdue. Where is the accountability?
