Yesterday during a Zoom meeting with my 7-year-old grandchild, he excitedly told me about his new heroes, the Swamp People. The swamp people ride around in the bayou hooking alligators on dead chickens, and then shooting them with rifles. This reality show on the History channel is very popular, and not just with 7 year olds. It is appealing to all ages. Everyday folks save their community from monsters.
Humans have been applying this technique to our perceived monsters for millennia. Nations and religious groups have for centuries violently battled the “monsters.” The list is sad and long. Can you say the words illegal alien? None of these groups are the monster. They are all our allies.
The new monsters among us, coronavirus and climate change, require a different, almost opposite technique to defeat them. Instead of blaming the other, we need to cooperate with the whole of the world. We need to realize that we are all in this together, and there is no Planet B. I hope with all my being that we are up to the task. Stay home and socially distance. Do not emotionally distance. The world needs all of us right now.
George Carroll
Adamstown
George had an interesting point of view that we can consider. I see it as "If you can not beat them - join them." Perhaps too simple, but it does show a different way to respond to our problems. I hope people do not disagree just as a "reflex."
