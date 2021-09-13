This is a farewell letter to our neighbor and friend Pat Rockinberg. Sleep well, our tired friend.
There was never time to rest. There was always a meeting to attend, a committee to oversee, a text to return, an email to write, a citizen to visit and a race to run. There was always a conference to attend, a friend to visit, a dinner guest to meet and a letter to finish.
As you grew weak with cancer, you never slowed in your devotion to our little piece of heaven. When we saw you just a month ago, you told us you were so tired, yet you still walked in the light, believing you would beat the cancer ravaging your body.
In the end, our days are all numbered, and our time in this world is short. Your life was not measured by the number of years you lived, but by the number of lives you touched in your all too brief 58 years. If there was a Guinness record for number of lives touched, it would be yours. If the quality of your life is measured by the number of loved ones you leave behind, then you are one of the most successful people to have ever lived.
As hard as you tried to keep fighting, in the end, you returned to the dust of which you were created and your spirit returned home. Ecclesiastes 12:17 says “And the dust returns to the earth as it once was, and the life breath returns to God who gave it”
You have left this world, but you will live on in the memories of those you touched.
You loved your daughter like no father ever has. You will always be with her, guiding her to be best she can be.
Your years of service to this town are complete. Your mission is fulfilled. You are now whole again, free of pain and fatigue. You earned your rest.
We will meet again some day and until that moment, sleep well, our tired friend.
