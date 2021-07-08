Reading Brent Grimes' column in the June 30 issue of the Frederick News-Post (Lingua franca of the woke) begs a response. His column of nearly 800 words is full of “appropriation and distortion” of language he accuses “the left” of doing. His column is a pure distortion of the true challenges that the nation faces.
Republicans in Congress are putting the people’s business on hold until they can try to gain a majority of both the House and Senate by restricting access to the right to vote.
In 2020, they had no plan. There was no Republican Party platform. Their plan was “Vote for me because I want to be in charge.” Now that they lost the presidency, their plan is to say “look over there” and blame Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head for the nation’s problems.
The majority of Americans want Congress to address the nation’s urgent business. End the pandemic. Preserve the right of all eligible citizens to vote. Hold those participating and assisting in the Jan. 6 insurrection accountable. Ensure the wealthiest individuals and corporations pay their fair share of taxes. Get dark money out of politics. Provide universal background checks for gun purchases. These are all issues the mainstream want addressed, not “the left.”
Donald Trump nearly destroyed our democracy. It is time for Republicans that voted for him to admit they made a mistake. Wake up to the facts. Republicans in Congress hope to stay in power by gerrymandering their districts and making it harder for minorities and poor people to vote. It is time that all Americans, even Mr. Grimes, realize this is not good for the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.