During the pandemic, the SBA truly proved its worth to me, even after years of crucial assistance. When my business — Pet and Home Care in Urbana — was cut in half overnight and my team shrank from 33 employees to just 13, it seemed like nobody wanted their dog walked anymore.
Thankfully, due to our essential service status in animal care, we received a veterinary exemption and were allowed to continue operating.
Still, it was a trying time, and I am forever grateful to the SBA for the Paycheck Protection Program funds that came as a light at the end of a dark and scary tunnel.
These funds allowed me to rehire employees, keep the business alive, and even put a pause on business rent while I caught up on it.
The feeling of having a cushion after the second PPP loan was beyond what I expected.
I followed all of the guidelines to a tee and had everything forgiven, giving my business the boost it needed. Our team expanded from 13 employees during the pandemic to a remarkable 60 employees by June 2021.
With the SBA’s help, along with what I learned being a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, Pet and Home Care just posted its best year yet and is well positioned for continued success.
The pandemic highlighted the importance of small businesses and the need to reauthorize and modernize the SBA further. I’d like to thank Cardin — who introduced the bill — for all of his work, along with his recent vote, which is a significant step in the right direction for modernizing the SBA.
