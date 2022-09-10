Last month, The Washington Times published an article that reported a story from Ankara, Turkey. It read in part, “A Turkish court on Monday released pop star Gulsen from jail but placed her on house arrest as she awaits trial on charges of ‘inciting hatred and enmity’ for a joke she made…” This brought to mind the number of American politicians who engage in similar activities (inciting hatred and enmity), and given that laws such as the Turkish example cited are virtually nonexistent in this country, our politicians have little incentive to treat the opposition party with respect. They can be rude, disrespectful and even hateful with no fear of recourse.
In pondering the current political climate, the preamble to our great U.S. Constitution came to mind. “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general …”
Wait! What? “insure domestic Tranquility?” Whoa! Has Joe Biden been informed of this charge the Founders has assigned to all?
Before anyone gets indignant, I’m fully aware of the distasteful traits of Biden’s predecessor: Donald Trump. Trump, too, had an inciting predecessor: Barrack Obama. He encouraged followers who communicated with non-Obama supporters to “get in their face.” There was also Hillary Clinton, who referred to the opposition as “a basket of deplorables.” New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochuli insisted that Republicans in her state who do not share her values “are not New Yorkers” and should leave the state. Enough about them. It’s Biden and his cronies who are doing it today — not to the benefit of our country or our country’s reputation.
Fittingly, the current officeholders get the current heat. Biden broadly refers conservatives as “MAGA” this and that in an attempt to give “Make America Great Again” a negative connotation. He uses the terms “semi-fascism” and “domestic terrorists.” This while having ignored BLM terrorist rioting, property destruction and personal injuries. This while ignoring rising crime rates and civil unrest in cities controlled by his own party and serious border issues.
But enough. The purpose of this letter is to remind everyone, especially our elected representatives, of this charge and the need to “insure the domestic tranquility.”
Simply put? Rodney King (remember him) back in 1992 said, “Why can’t we all just get along?” Eh? Can anyone remember how relaxing it can be when we’re not irritating one another. Can we return to encouraging domestic tranquility.
