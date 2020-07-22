Any article that discusses COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, usually mentions that certain protections are strongly recommended, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
My friend Elinor has a problem with the term "social distancing." She felt that it was an awful term, as it could lead to social isolation, which is a very bad thing. She believes that the term "physical distancing" states it better since it is more accurate when you are referring to six feet of separation.
Taking her thoughts on social isolation a step further, it could easily lead to loneliness, anxiety, despair, depression, alcoholism or worse. So do like Elinor does and substitute physical distancing when you read about social distancing in any article on the global coronavirus pandemic. Your mental health may thank you.
